SILVER ALERT: Panola County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 80-year-old man

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert as they are looking for a missing 80-year-old man.

Joe McMillan is a black male, 5’11” and weighs 156 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans. He drives a 2004 GMC Sierra with the license place DMK2975.

If you have seen him, please contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

The following must be met for a Silver Alert to be issued in Texas

The missing person is 65 years of age or older. The senior citizen has a diagnosed impaired mental condition, and the senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to the senior citizen’s health and safety. Family or legal guardian of the missing senior citizen must provide documentation from a medical or mental health professional of the senior citizen’s condition.* It is confirmed that an investigation has taken place verifying that the senior citizen’s disappearance is due to his/her impaired mental condition, and alternative reasons for the senior citizen’s disappearance have been ruled out. The Silver Alert request is within 72 hours of the senior citizen’s disappearance. There is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the senior citizen. Highway signs will be activated only if accurate vehicle information is available AND it is confirmed that the senior citizen was driving the vehicle at the time of the disappearance.

