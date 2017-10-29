Simple traffic stop morphs into drug bust

Once again, what started out as a routine traffic violation stop mushroomed into a full-blown drug bust when deputies attempting the stop observed the driver discarding what appeared to be drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

Caleb Sapp, 27, and his passenger, Samantha Smith, 33, quickly learned it probably wasn’t a very good idea to make such an attempt, as they were both arrested on drug charges.

Early Thursday morning, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Shift D deputies were patrolling the Campti area when they saw Sapp was driving a 2005 Ford F-250 when Natchitoches Parish patrol deputies stopped him near the intersections of Bayou and Lebrum Streets in Campti for a traffic violation.

Once the suspect’ identities were learned, a computer background check revealed that Sapp’s driver’s license was suspended and he was wanted for failure to appear by the 10th Judicial District Court on an outstanding Natchitoches Parish Bench Warrant.

The computer background check on Smith revealed she was wanted by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee for Manufacturing Schedule II Narcotics-Felony.

Both were taken into custody at that time without incident. Following the arrest, deputies returned to the area where the suspected drug paraphernalia was thrown from the vehicle and located several syringes loaded with suspected methamphetamine.

In addition, a search of the vehicle also led to the seizure of suspected methamphetamine.

Sapp, of the 100 block of Pemberton Lane, Campti, was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with Possession of CDS Schedule II Methamphetamine, Failure to Appear, and traffic offenses.

Smith, of the 600 block of Holman Loop, Campti, was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and charged with being a Tennessee Fugitive for Manufacturing of Schedule II Narcotics.

Sapp’s bond was set at $10,350, while Smith is awaiting extradition proceedings to Tennessee.

The seized narcotics will be submitted to the crime lab for narcotics analysis.