Single-car crash kills Longview man in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Longview man is dead after a single-car crash in Harrison County on Monday afternoon.

According to Texas DPS, 40-year-old Kurt A. Nash was killed in the crash on SL 281, two miles east of Longview. Troopers say it happened just after 3 p.m. when Nash’s Chevy Silverado veered left, entered a side skid, traveled into the center median, and rolled.

According to the preliminary crash report, Nash was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.