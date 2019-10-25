Sinkhole that swallowed car in Bossier City repaired

The Louisiana Department of Transportation says the collapsed roadway on East Teas St. October 10 that swallowed a car has been repaired. (Photo: Louisiana Department of Transportation)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The gaping hole that swallowed a car in the turn lane of a busy Bossier City intersection two weeks ago has been repaired.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation, a “void” below the surface of the roadway in the eastbound lane on E. Texas Street at Airline Drive caused the roadway to collapse on October 10 as a car was passing over it. Two people were taken to the hospital, but they were not seriously injured.

According to DOTD, an underground sewage line moved the soil under the roadway over an unknown period of time, creating the hole.

The sewage line was relocated during the repair process and the roadway was inspected by the DOTD before the lane was reopened to traffic.

Around 52,000 vehicles travel through that area daily, according to Bossier City’s average daily traffic data.

