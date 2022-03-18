KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cadaver dogs are searching a wooded area in Keithville where a human skull was found early this afternoon.

Deputies were called just after 12 p.m. Friday to a wooded area off Colquitt Rd. near Haywood Rd. where the skull was found by a man searching the area for scrap metal. Detectives, K-9, CSI, and coroners are investigating, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to CPSO Detective Vincent Jackson, it appears the skull has been left in the area for several months. The Caddo Coroner will send the skull to the FACES lab to be identified.

A human skull was found just after 12 p.m. Friday in a wooded area off Colquitt Rd. near Haywood Rd. in Keithville. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Meanwhile, a cadaver dog is combing the area in search of any other human remains.