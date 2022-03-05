SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday’s LHSAA basketball quarterfinals game at Huntington High School began on a somber note, with a moment of silence for slain student Devin Myers.

The 17-year-old was a starter and would have been on the court had he not been gunned down outside his Queensborough neighborhood home just after noon Thursday in what police say was the violent end to an ongoing feud with 18-year-old Shamichael Pearson.

Instead of cheering him on Friday and celebrating another win on the road to the state high school basketball championship, his teammates, classmates, and friends paid tribute to Devin Myers with commemorative signs, t-shirts, and face paint of Devin’s #30 jersey number.

“To say that I’ve seen this kid every day for five years, you know, and for his life to end like this, it’s just terrible to our family,” said Huntington High School Principal Dr. Matthew Mitchell. “So, we’re just praying for his family, trying to keep everybody uplifted, keep everybody encouraged. At this point, we’re trying to live and fight on and do well for Devin.”

“We’re just trying to get through it, as a school, as a community. Because like I said, our community right now is hurting, not just because of Huntington but Shreveport by itself,” said Huntington head coach Mack Jones.

A vigil ceremony and balloon release are planned for Saturday, March 5, at 5 p.m. at Huntington High School. They ask those who wish to attend to bring red, white, and black balloons.

Huntington High School won Friday’s game against Beau Chene, 65-55.