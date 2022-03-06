SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A vigil ceremony and balloon release was held Saturday for a Huntington High School student who was gunned down in Queensborough Thursday afternoon.

Devin Myers, a starter on the high school’s basketball team, was missed severely by his loved ones, including his teammates.

“I was always with my brother. This is my brother like my main brother. I’m hurting,” says teammate O’Shamar, who has known Myers since middle school.

Myers played his last game Tuesday, celebrated his birthday Wednesday, and was shot multiple times in the back near his home in the 3400 block of Lillian. St. early Thursday afternoon.

His friends said he apparently left school early to get a haircut.

“This made me feel like I done lost one of the biggest pieces of my life,” says teammate Chris Carter, adding he’s not going to cry because that’s not what Myers would have wanted for them.

Cameron Calhoun, another teammate, says everything he does moving forward will be for Myers. Calhoun spoke with Myers on Thursday morning.

“He told me he loved me, and that was really the last thing we really just said to each other so that made me feel good.”

Hours after the slain teen’s death, Shreveport police arrested and charged 18-year-old Shamichael Pearson with second-degree murder.

Police say the killing stems from an ongoing feud.

On Friday, Myers’ mother, Tasha Myers, said her son was a “good kid” and has never been in any trouble.

“He was loving and full of so much joy. Very respectful, well mannered, loved basketball, loved his family.”