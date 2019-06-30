Slain mail carrier laid to rest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- People traveled near and far to the municipal auditorium to bid farewell to the Shreveport Mail Carrier who was killed last Saturday.

The auditorium was filled with family, friends, and even strangers who were moved by Antonio Williams’ story. Today they celebrate his life.

As the choir sings praises to the Lord. People in the audience wipe away tears. As they mourn the loss of Antonio Williams whose life was taken by a gunman last Saturday.

“He was a good family man, always happy. You could look at his face in the casket and see he was at peace,” said Dimitri Mahoney, Friend.

William’s was more than just a beloved mailman. At 52-years-old, he was a husband, father and a great friend to many. “He really meant a lot to the community,” said Mahoney.

The love and level of respect many who came in contact with him showed during his funeral service.”To lose a loved one who’s going to do their job on a Saturday morning and for this to happen. It strikes home for everybody,” said Barrow Peacock, Senate District 37.

Williams was shot and killed last Saturday while delivering mail on Dudley Drive.”I was devastated. It was unbelievable something like that could happen right here at work,” said Yolanda Beaudoin, Mail Carrier.

Williams was an active member of the South Side Rydaz Motorcycle Club. Today his brothers carried him out of the municipal auditorium and revved up their engines for one last ride with Williams

Williams final resting place is at Lincoln Memorial Park.