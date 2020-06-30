Sligo Water System customers in Bossier City to see billing changes in July

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) —Sligo Water System says their customers will begin paying their water/sewage bill to them in July following an agreement between the water system and the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

In an issued document, the water system states that the notice of and information related to the change will be included with customers’ June bills. Bills will be originated by the Sligo system and there will be no change in the billing dates, nor late fees.

For emergency sewer issues, please call Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 (318) 742-9748, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.