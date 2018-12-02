Breaking News
Small businesses urge people to shop local this holiday season

In Bossier City, Dozens of folks fill the Downtown Plaza this afternoon, shopping local this holiday season.

The Bossier Arts Council and “the Merchants of the East Bank District” teamed up tje bring more than two dozen local arts vendors, food and “live” music to the area. Organizers hope this event will help showcase small businesses in the area.

“We started out doing events like this and now we have a store front. A Brick and Morters. So it’s really great. You build a good customer base. You meet new people. You meet people who do the same things as you. And it’s good to network,”Katy Rhodes, Vendor.

The event is open until six this evening.

