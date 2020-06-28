Small protest to relocate confederate statue morphs into crowd of 300+

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police spent most of the day Saturday at the Caddo Parish Courthouse trying to keep protesters and what began as a peaceful protest by four people morphed into a protest and counter-protest that by late afternoon swelled into hundreds of people.

Police say the Black Lives Matter group has obtained permits to protest the Confederate Monument at the Caddo Courthouse every Saturday in the month of June. A handful of people showed up each week with lawn chairs and signs that asked that the monument be relocated.

But Saturday, another group who oppose moving the monument showed up. The counter protesters, many of whom were bikers, did not have a permit, were openly armed with handguns and rifles. Several police units were dispatched to the scene, as more counter protesters arrived.

Just across the river in Bossier City, a march protesting police brutality, was getting underway. Sponsored by a group called We, The People. Louisiana, the march began at Walbrook Park on Shed Road and progressed to Bossier City Hall at 620 Benton Road.

According to organizers, the march was organized because Bossier has “a long, painful history between black people and the police.” They said the march was conceived to give people “of all backgrounds the chance to vocalize and express the pain they have felt from the injustices of elected officials to begin the healing process with the citizens of Bossier City.”

When the Bossier marchers reached City Hall, they were met by counter protesters, as well, but the Bossier marchers weren’t there for long. They received information about the Shreveport counter protest, and decided to go to Shreveport to support the BLM protesters.

As the afternoon wore on, reinforcements from the BLM movement showed up to support their counterparts, including a contingent of Black bikers, as did more counter protesters and things became contentious and Shreveport police worked to contain the crowds.

One man, 44-year-old Gregory Highsmith of Bossier City, was taken into police custody after he allegedly struck a man, causing a phone to fall out of his hand. Just before 2 p.m., Highsmith was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of simple battery.

By 3 p.m. today, police estimated the crowd to be more than three hundred people, and though there were occasional flareups, police said for the most part, the crowd was under control.

However, the protesters’ permit was only until 5 p.m., and much of the crowd dissipated around that time, though a few people were still there at 7 p.m. and police remained at the Courthouse.

