Small water main repair leads to boil advisory in Keithville

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Waterworks District 7 has issued a boil advisory in Keithville due to a small water main repair.

According to the water company, the areas that are affected by the repair are White Oak, Winding Way, and the 14000 block of Johns Gin.

Residents should boil their water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice, or brushing their teeth. The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

