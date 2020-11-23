SML branches close for Thanksgiving holiday, offer curbside service only Nov. 28

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All Shreve Memorial Library branches will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27 to observe the Thanksgiving holiday.
Following the holiday closures, out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic all Shreve Memorial Library branches listed below will open for curbside service only on Saturday, Nov. 28:
- Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road
- Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive
- Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue
- David Raines Branch, 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
- Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
- Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue
- Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue
- North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian
- North Shreveport Branch, 4844 N. Market Street
- Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue
- West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road
You can also place items on hold online through the library’s catalog, and pick them up from one of the branches listed above. Call-in Readers’ Advisory and reference help will also be available.
Shreve Memorial Library branches will resume normal business hours and services, including quick browsing and checkouts, computer use, and printing and faxing services on Monday, Nov. 30.
For more information and additional updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.
