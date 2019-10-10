SML hosts programs to observe National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library is offering two programs giving information on what victims of domestic violence and those affected by it can do. The library says it’s part of their efforts to shed light on the cause since October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Both programs are free and the public is encouraged to attend.

“Let’s Talk about Domestic Violence” will take place on Tuesday, October 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the meeting room at the branch, located at 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

SML says Speaker Nicole Goree will address attendees, giving information on what victims and those affected by domestic violence can do with a question and answer period to follow.

“Unmasking Domestic Violence – Awareness Program” will be held on Friday, October 25 at 10:00 a.m. in the meeting room at the branch, located at 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. SML says the program will include a panel discussion on domestic violence, offering help, guidance, support, and assistance. The feature guest speakers include:

Dr. Raymond Hicks, Educational & Management Consultant

Deputy Vicki Johnson, Caddo Sheriff’s Department

Norma Whitaker, President, and CEO of You Are Not Alone

Sandra Carr, Domestic violence survivor

Jidedra Williams & Chanel Willis, Project Celebration

Elizabeth Gibson, Attorney

“National Domestic Violence Month” began in 1981 by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence as a Day of Unity to connect battered women’s advocates across the country and encouraging all to support survivors, take a stand and speak up. Domestic violence affects millions, both women and men, of every race, religion, culture and status. It is not just punches and black eyes; it is yelling, humiliation, stalking, manipulation, coercion, threats and isolation. It is stealing a paycheck, keeping tabs online, non-stop texting, the constant silent treatment, or calling someone stupid so often they believe it. Shreve Memorial Library



If you or someone you know is being abused, need assistance or want to talk to someone about domestic violence, call 1-866-331-9474 to speak with a trained peer advocate.