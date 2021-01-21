SML to offer COVID-19 vaccine registration assistance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library is working with the Louisiana Department of Health Office to offer assistance to those needing help registering to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Library staff at all Shreve Memorial Library branches will provide information for participating COVID-19 vaccine locations and help users navigate the online registration process.

COVID-19 vaccines are currently available for those ages 70 years or older in the community and health care professionals. In order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, patients must contact a participating location or pharmacy and make an appointment.

Vaccinations are available by appointment only, and those without an appointment will not be vaccinated.

The public is encouraged to visit Shreve Memorial Library branches for help navigating the LDH website, identifying participating pharmacies and locations, and making appointments online.

Computers and free Wi-Fi are also available at all Shreve Memorial Library branches and can be used to complete the registration process. Library staff will also provide as much assistance as possible via telephone for those not able to visit a library branch.

For more information on COVID-19 in Louisiana and vaccine updates, please visit www.ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.