Smoke-free ban in Shreveport goes into effect Aug. 1 for workplaces including bars, casinos

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An ordinance that makes all workplaces in Shreveport smoke-free, including bars and casinos is going into effect on Sunday, August 1.

According to the Smoke-Free Louisiana Coalition, Shreveport is the 30th municipality in Louisiana to implement a smoke-free ordinance, and the implementation of the Smoke-free Air Act means that 30 percent of Louisiana’s population is being protected from the harmful effects of secondhand smoke.

The citywide smoking ban was originally approved by the Shreveport City Council in July 2020 and was initially set to go into effect the following month, but was delayed a year over concerns about how implementation might affect businesses and employment.

In July 2021, an amendment was introduced to exclude gaming facilities from the ordinance. The amendment was ultimately tabled and the ordinance will include both bars and gaming facilities when it goes into effect over the weekend.

“The amount of support this ordinance received from community members shows that protecting bar and gaming service industry professionals, our community, and visitors from the dangers of secondhand smoke is the right step for Shreveport,” said Feamula Bradley, regional manager for the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living.

“Putting our community’s health first, especially as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, means a safer and more welcoming environment for everyone that will ultimately save lives.”

“We applaud the City of Shreveport on this smoke-free effort, as it sets a worthy precedent for all communities to recognize and follow,” said Earl Benjamin-Robinson, director of TFL.

“We look forward to working with these organizations on a smooth implementation of the smoke-free ordinance and appreciate the support we have received from the community and the City Council.”