Smoke-Free Louisiana Coalition to celebrate smoke-free workplaces with news conference

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A year after the Shreveport City Council approved an ordinance to ban smoking in workplaces, the Smoke-Free Louisiana Coalition will be hosting a news conference to prepare businesses and the community.

According to the coalition, Shreveport will become the 30th municipality in Louisiana to have passed a comprehensive smoke-free ordinance protecting virtually all indoor workers from the dangers of second-hand smoke on August 1.

The news conference will be held on Thursday, June 3 at 10:00 a.m. at The Sandbar at 415 Spring St., Shreveport, La. 71101.

The ordinance makes all workplaces in Shreveport smoke-free, including bars and gaming facilities. The Louisiana Smoke-Free Air Act (Act 815), established in January 2007, prohibits smoking in most public places and workplaces, including all restaurants with or without attached bars; it did not include bars and gaming facilities, according to the coalition.

The coalition previously stated that each day, Shreveport delayed in establishing smoke-free bars and casinos added to healthcare costs, cost employers’ productivity, and resulted in the loss of income from potential visitors to the area. Data showed thousands of Louisiana residents died from smoking-related causes yearly and smoking drains Louisiana of almost $1.89 billion in health care costs every year.