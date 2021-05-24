Smoke testing planned to detect leaks in Bossier Parish sewer system

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Don’t be alarmed if you see or smell smoke this week in certain parts of Bossier Parish.

According to Consolidated Waterworks and Sewage District #1, on Thursday, May 27 crews will be conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer systems in the River Ridge Subdivision. Addresses impacted will be 214 Country Club Lane to 222 Country Club Lane. Notifications will be placed on doors.

Smoke testing will involve opening and entering manholes in streets and public utility easements. The testing will also be to locate breaks and defects in the sewer system.

Smoke testing will also reveal the sources of storm water and other surface water entering the sewer system.

A special, non-toxic smoke will be used in these tests. This smoke is manufactured for this purpose and leaves no residuals or stains. It also has no effects on plant or animal life. The smoke has a distinctive, but not unpleasant, odor. Visibility and odor last only a few minutes, where there is adequate ventilation.

Because plumbing appliances in your house or building are connected to the sanitary sewer system, some of this smoke may enter your house or place of business if the:

Vents connected to your building’s sewer pipes are inadequate, defective, or improperly installed.

Traps under sinks, tubs, basins, showers and other drains are dry, defective, improperly installed, or missing.

Pipes, connections, and seals of the wastewater drain system in and under your building are damaged, defective, have plugs missing, or are improperly installed.

All residents are advised if traces of this smoke or its odor enter your house or building, it is an indication that gases and odors from the sewer may also enter. These can be both unpleasant and dangerous as well as a health hazard to the occupants.

Location, identification and correction of the source of smoke that enters your house is urgently advised.

A photograph will be taken of leaks occurring in the system. In order to do so, representatives may have to enter your yard, depending on where the leaks are located. At no time will it be necessary for our representatives to enter your home. Your cooperation would be appreciated in allowing the photographer to take pictures.

The information gained from this testing will be used to improve your sewer services and may reduce the eventual cost to utility customers.

While Consolidated Waterworks and Sewage District #1 will render all possible cooperation, the correction of any defects in pipes and sewer lines on private property is the responsibility of the owner. Services of a professional plumber are advised.