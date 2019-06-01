SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Work on the one billion dollar Cross Bayou Point Project is set to begin this October, aiming to transform Ledbetter Heights. We're getting a first look at what it could look like when it's complete.

Developers will soon break ground on 80 acres of property that sits at the mouth of Red River. There will be a technology-based charter school with 350 employees. A municipal complex with up to 2,000 employees, a sports complex and 1500 housing units.



"We need to not only have this economic development in our city. We need to give our citizens hope. That Shreveport is still on the map. Our city Shreveport is not really growing and this will be one catalyst to help us to grow," said Paul Pratt, Media Director, Gateway Development Consortium.

Most of the money will come from private equity investments and they plan to release more rendering of the project in the next week. the project will take 10 years to complete.