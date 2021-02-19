Snow may have caused Shell gas-station canopy to collapse in N. Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Snow from winter weather storms in northwest Louisiana may have caused a canopy to collapse at a gas station in north Shreveport Friday afternoon.
The Shreveport Police Department responded to the Shell gas station in the 4700 block of North Market Street around 12:30 p.m.
There are no reported injuries, but the canopy did collapse on top of a truck.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
