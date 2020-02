Pyeongchang 2018. It’s the first time South Korea is hosting a Winter Olympics. But a snow festival? That’s not new to Pyeongchang.

A palace, ome type of castle, a whale. This time of year it’s an annual thing in Pyeongchang and has been since 1993. It’s just a coincidence the olympics are also taking place.

Clearly, this year’s snow art is a hit. The area where the festival is held is often called, “The alps of Korea.” It gets plenty of snow.