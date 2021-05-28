Sobriety checkpoint to be held in Bossier Parish this weekend

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish authorities will be on the lookout for drunk drivers this Memorial Day Weekend.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 29, and will continue into Sunday morning at an undisclosed location.

Deputies will try to identify and remove impaired drivers from the road before they cause injury or death to themselves or others. The Louisiana State Police will assist.

The sobriety checkpoint is being conducted as part of a grant awarded to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission for DWI Enforcement.

You are encouraged to report drunk drivers to law enforcement at any time in support of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The Bossier Sheriff’s Office can be reached 24 hours a day at (318) 965-2203.