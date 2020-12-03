CPSB: Social media threats lead to lockdowns at BTW & C.E. Byrd HS, 1 person arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish School Board says one person has been arrested following the lockdown of two of its high schools Thursday after threats of violence made on social media.

Booker T. Washington High School and C.E. Byrd High School both went into lockdown Thursday. Both campuses were “thoroughly” swept by the Shreveport Police Department, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Shreveport Fire Department.

Caddo Parish Schools say once the sweeps were over, no threats were found, lockdowns were lifted, and school operations resumed as scheduled.

“The safety of Caddo students and staff is our top priority,” the school district said in a released statement Thursday.

“We are thankful to our law enforcement partners for the swift action and arrest of the individual responsible for the threat at C.E. Byrd and continue to work with law enforcement to investigate the threat at Booker T. Washington.”

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.