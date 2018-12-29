Social Security benefits going up in 2019
WASHINGTON D.C. - Social Security recipients will see a little extra in their checks next year.
Benefits will rise 2 point 8 percent in 2019 due to a cost-of-living adjustment announced back in the fall.
That's the biggest jump in seven years.
For the average retired worker, it'll mean about 39-dollars more each month or 468-dollars per year.
The cost-of-living adjustment is based on a broad index of consumer prices calculated by the government.
Some 67-million social security recipients will be impacted.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
