Social Security benefits going up in 2019

WASHINGTON D.C. - Social Security recipients will see a little extra in their checks next year.

Benefits will rise 2 point 8 percent in 2019 due to a cost-of-living adjustment announced back in the fall.

That's the biggest jump in seven years.

For the average retired worker, it'll mean about 39-dollars more each month or 468-dollars per year.

The cost-of-living adjustment is based on a broad index of consumer prices calculated by the government.

Some 67-million social security recipients will be impacted.