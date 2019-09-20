Natchitoches deputies warn of Social Security card scam

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS)— The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning that thieves are misusing the Social Security Administration’s authority in phone schemes to trick you into giving them money or personal information.

Deputies have received calls from residents, inquiring about telephone calls they are receiving on their home and cellular telephone devices.

Deputies says the calls appear to be from the main social security administration customer service telephone number on your caller ID. The scammer will inform the recipient that their social security card has been suspended due to suspicious or fraudulent activity. The call recipient is then asked to press 1 and follow instructions.

Deputies say that this is a scam, just hang up! Do not give any personal information out over the telephone. Your Social Security Card will never be suspended.

Below are some examples of the calls reported to the Social Security Administration:

Phone Scam Alert – 60-second version

Voice over: New message.

Scammer message: Department of the Social Security Administration. The reason of this call is to inform you that your Social Security number has been suspended for suspicion of illegal activity.

If you do not contact us immediately, your account will be deactivated.

For more information about this case file, press 1 or call immediately our department number 326–

Phone Scam Alert – 30-second version

Voice over: New message.

Scammer message: Your Social Security number has been suspended. If you do not contact us, your account will be deactivated.

If you suspect you’ve been contacted by an SSA scammer call the Social Security Fraud Hotline at 1-800-269-0271 or NPSO High Tech Crime Unit at (318) 357-7830.