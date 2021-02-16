Some Caddo residents could be out of water for days after supplier’s lines freeze

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Customers of Pine Hill Waterworks District 8 are without water, and officials say the news isn’t good.

The system lines coming from the main ground storage are frozen, and with temperatures expected to dip into the single-digits again Tuesday night and stay below freezing until at least Thursday, restoration doesn’t look like it’s going to happen anytime soon.

The District, which was formed by the Caddo Commission, covers an area outside Shreveport and Blanchard City limits and provides water for more than 1,500 commercial and residential customers. Its offices are located at 4822 North Market, next to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Substation.

Greg Wilson, district superintendent of Pine Hill Waterworks District 8, said the problem seems to stem from a frozen clay valves or valve, which open and shut to allow water to come in.

Wilson said the clay valve “has a rupture in it so we’re not able to put water through that,” adding, “it’s frozen so we’re not able to move any water.”

He said one break was found Tuesday morning, but they weren’t able to get it because contractors weren’t able to get out there to get it.

Wilson said the water could be off until it warms up enough for the lines to thaw. And then, there could be intermediate times when the water flows. He suggested residents keep faucets on and have containers ready to save as much as possible to use to flush toilets and other things.

Bottled water should be used for drinking and cooking, and once water is restored a boil advisory will be issued until the water is tested and deemed safe to use.