Some NWLA bars change focus to food to serve customers again

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some local bars are reopening their doors during the pandemic by focusing on food.

“It’s not the same Sandbar that you’ve always been at, and that’s why it’s the Sandbar Pizza Pub,” said owner Tim Huck.

The Shreveport bar changed its name and reopened Monday using a Restaurant Conditional License. Which means, to keep serving alcohol and keep their doors open, at least 50 percent of their sales must be food.

So far, Huck said customers have been eating it up. They’re planning to expand their hours to 11 a.m. – 6 a.m. starting Monday to catch the lunch crowd.

“Most of our customers that have come in have ordered a pizza or a sandwich, and have just been really excited to support the establishment they’ve been supporting for so many years,” he said.

And employees are also excited to be back in business.

“I didn’t think it was gonna last as long as it did,” said Lerosa Bryant. “And I kinda got started getting a little round around the middle, just see a little weight around the middle, so I was really glad to get back to work.”

Over in Bossier City, Muddy Watters is hoping to receive the same license next week.

“Our kitchen was a fully-stocked kitchen already, so now being able to expand out like that is gonna be pretty exciting,” said owner Daniel Bean.

The executive order of Gov. John Bel Edwards mandating bars be shut down to help stop the spread of the coronavirus has been devastating on the small business.

“It’s very frustrating when you can see a Buffalo Wild Wings or any other restaurant and they’re packed and doing great business, and here we are,” said Bean. “I’ve got six employees that they can’t do anything.”

Employees like bartender Autumn Humphries haven’t been able to work for weeks.

“I just love the people,” said Humphries. “All the customers are like family. I mean, I love the environment. I love everybody that comes in.”

She said margaritas are one of her favorite drinks to make. She’s looking forward to serving those to customers once again.

“I’ve been making them at home, but it’s not the same, for sure,” she said.

