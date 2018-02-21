Some roads reopen, others still closed due to high water

UPDATE: Shed Road is now open at Benton Road and Airline Drive.

UPDATE:

The high water has receded and most roadways that were barricaded earlier today are now clear.

High water is still reported on portions of Shed Rd. between Benton Rd. and Airline Dr.

Hamilton Rd. under the railroad overpass between Green St. and Cox St. also remains barricaded due to high water.

ORIGINAL STORY:

You should avoid certain streets if you are driving throughout the ArkLaTex due to high water.

The Bossier City Police Department is monitoring city streets for flooding.

Barricades and high water signs are being placed at several locations that typically flood during periods of heavy rain.

Areas that are reporting street flooding at this hour include:

Hamilton Road under railroad overpass between Green Street and Cox Street

Old Minden Road at Preston Boulevard

James Street at Shed Road

Doctors Drive at Shed Road

Landry Drive between Airline Drive and Doctors Drive

Benton Road at Alameda Drive

1300-1600 block of Airline Drive

Patricia Drive at Michael Street

James Street at East Texas Street

The North Gate is also closed at Barksdale Air Force Base due to flooding.

Barksdale’s Main Gate (West Gate) has opened the gate near the visitor’s center, diverting traffic away from the flooded areas inside the base. The Industrial Gate is currently open to all traffic.