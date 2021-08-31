Sons of Pioneers will play in Jefferson this weekend

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A famous American folk band is coming to Jefferson this Labor Day weekend.

The Sons of Pioneers is one the oldest and longest running country vocal groups of America.

They’re a three-part harmony yodeling band featuring southern swing and heavy Texas influence.

Their a historic band, first formed in 1934 in Ls Angeles and continues with new members in each generation.

It was founded by Roy Rogers and his son Dusty Rogers carries on his legacy as the 45th pioneer.

“It’s really an honor for me how many sons get to join their father’s band that started so many years ago.

It’s not just us as a group right here, it’s what we honor of the folks who came before us, his dad …. that really started it. We really owe it to them to give the best show we can give. Dad said if you can’t give the best show don’t show up,” said Dusty Rogers, lead & harmony vocal.

The Sons of Pioneers will play in Jefferson, Texas this weekend for the Pioneer Days festival.