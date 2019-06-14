'SOS' holds rally to stop gun violence

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -- Local mothers who have lost their children to crime are expressing their concerns about gun violence in Shreveport.

The group "SOS" also known as "Save Our Sons" held a rally Friday on West 70th St.

Lawanda Finney said she is tired of the senseless killings in Shreveport.

Finney, who lost her son to gun violence two years ago, said she doesn't want other mothers to go through what she's been through.

Finney and Deaveon Benjamin are part of "SOS. The father of Benjamin's nephew, Leejerryius Baines, lost his life in this week's shooting in downtown Shreveport.

A candlelight vigil is being held at 7:30 p.m. Friday to remember Baines and Chasmine Walters who were fatally shot over the weekend at the Royalty Cigar and Hookah Lounge.





---

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.