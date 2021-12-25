South Bossier Fire District No. 2 issued Burn Ban for Bistineau lake bed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A burn ban has been issued for the Lake Bistineau lake bed in the South Bossier Fire District No.2 protection district.

The burn ban is effective immediately and prohibits all outdoor burning in the designated area.

This ban prohibits campfires, trash fires and any other open burning.

The Burn Ban will be in effect until further notice. Any questions concerning the ban can be addressed to South Bossier Fire District #2 at (318) 213-2555.