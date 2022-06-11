BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SporTran fixed-route bus service to South Bossier City begins Monday.

The new city bus service is the result of an agreement between the City of Shreveport and the Bossier City for a six-month trial period as they determine which routes are best and most needed.

The South Bossier service will run Monday through Friday each week during the initial six-month trial period.

SporTran worked closely with the Bossier City Council over several months as the Council developed the trial route, which will include stops at Brookshires Grocery Arena, Ellis Pottery, the Plantation Plaza/Kroger shopping center, Parkway High School, and more.

Travel on all SporTran vehicles inside the Shreveport-Bossier City limits is free to the public for 2022 and 2023. The move to “Zero Fare” ridership was made possible by a federal grant, which covers the cost of bus and OnDemand fare in the SporTran service area.

Click here for a complete map of South Bossier Route #29.