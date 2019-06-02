South Caddo: LA 1 down to one-lane next week for derailment cleanup

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Cleanup from a train derailment last month in south Caddo Parish will make it necessary to reduce Louisiana Highway 1 from Robinson Road to Yearwood Road to one lane during the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The accident happened just before 5 p.m. on May 7th when a saltwater truck crossed the tracks in front of a Union Pacific train. Around 12-15 cars and the locomotive derailed at the front of the line, while another six cars derailed in the rear.

U​​​​nion Pacific’s emergency response crews will work throughout the week to remove train cars and debris from the tracks adjacent to the roadway.

Flagging operations will be in effect to allow traffic through the area.