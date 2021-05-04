Southern University Law Center moves forward with off-campus instructional site in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Southern University Law Center is moving forward with plans of creating an off-campus instructional site in Shreveport-Bossier.

According to SU officials, the site is to establish a pathway for increasing legal education capacity in northwest Louisiana.

“The vision of many as to the actual expansion of SULC imprint is coming into fruition with the insight and expertise of an awesome OCIS Leadership Team,” professor of law and director of the OCIS team Deleso A. Alford said.

“As a Shreveport native, I am honored and humbled to be returning home to facilitate the establishment of a pathway to legal education opportunities to the north Louisiana region.”

Currently, the project is in phase one of the plan which includes solidifying the pilot’s curriculum and student offerings, upgrading the Shreve Memorial Library structure, and establishing regional learning, employment, and relocation opportunities.

The phase, known as a “Semester in Shreveport” will consist of third-year law students completing up to 16 hours of coursework in Shreveport during their final year in Spring 2022 and 2023.

In addition, it will allow students to prepare for the Louisiana Bar exam and to pursue experiential-learning opportunities and potential employment opportunities in the underserved northwest region. With the success of phase one, the Law Center will identify additional resources needed to successfully transition into phase two and phase three.

The additional phases will consist of a pilot “Year in Shreveport “for third year SULC students, satisfying accreditation American Bar Association and Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges standards, additional investments in faculty and curriculum adaptation, library resources, academic advising, physical facilities, and technology capabilities to the expansion of OCIS to a pilot “Branch Campus” designed to serve non-traditional students in a 4 year, part-time, evening/weekend 90-hour program.