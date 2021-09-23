Track COVID-19
SUSLA to offer COVID vaccines and testing to students through end of year

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University in Shreveport will continue to offer testing and vaccines to students in Shreveport through the end of the year.

Director of Admissions Jorge Sousa, III says the campus site gives the students a chance to get care near them make sure they have access to COVID tests and vaccinations.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the local community to come right here in their own backyard and receive professional health services to get their covid vaccinations.”

The testing site is located in front of the gym in the student parking lot and is open Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

