SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters are investigating after an apartment complex caught fire in the Cargill Park neighborhood.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Friday police and fire personnel responded to an emergency call from the South Pointe Apartments on the 2600 block of Silver Pine Ln.

According to KTAL staff part of the area was evacuated and SWEPCO has been called in. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.