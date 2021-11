SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southwood High School is closed Thursday due to power outages from Thursday night’s storm.

Power is estimated to be restored Thursday afternoon, however all classes and operations will resume Friday, according to the school district. There will also be no virtual instruction offered as many area families still do not have power.

SWEPCO is reporting 1,567 outages in Caddo parish.

To report an outage or see an outage status visit SWEPCO’s Outage Map.