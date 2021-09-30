Southwood students lead community prayer vigil following violence on campus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Fellowship of Christian Athletes held a prayer meeting Wednesday at Southwood High School after violent incidents on campus resulted in more than 20 arrests in recent days.

Organized by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) at Southwood High School and Caddo Parish Board Member Tony Nations, students, teachers, faculty, and staff members gathered to pray for the school and the community.

“It creates such a good environment the school is a blessing to me and a lot of others. said Southwood senior Luke Falcon. “I feel like bringing the pastor out here, just everybody praying together, it creates a family unity here at Southwood and I feel like it is a great foundation for such a great school.”

About 60 students including student body president Demarcell Frierson showed excitement about the student’s readiness for a more positive outlook on the community.

“It’s important to me because, since all the negativity that’s been going around, this is just a good way for us to show the positive things that are happening at Southwood,” said Frierson, who is setting a good example for the younger students.

“It makes them feel like they have someone to lean on and depend on to back them in times like this.” said freshman Jordan Black.

“It is a time filled with a lot of tension but we have great students here and it is a great school,” said Band Director Lennard Holden. “And it’s a safe environment for our students and we are going to keep working hard and making sure our campus is an example of what Caddo can be.”