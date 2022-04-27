CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation in partnership with Shreveport Parks and Recreation (SPAR) is seeking public input as they develop a comprehensible parks and recreation master plan.

Leaders in both departments say the master plan is intended to provide a vision and framework for ensuring the quality of life services, improved facilities, and park amenities for the next 15 years.

System-wide evaluations of parks and open space recreational facilities and amenities will be used to help the organizations develop goals, policies, and guidelines for more accessible and efficient use of park space.

The first community input meeting was held in the Vivian Town Hall Chambers Tuesday evening.

A post on the Caddo Parish Facebook page touted a “great turnout” for the meeting in Vivian.

The master plan is scheduled to be completed by the end of this calendar year. All meetings are free and open to the public.

Public meeting dates and locations:

April 27 – Riverview Hall, 600 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport

April 28: Bill Cockrell Community Center, 4109 Pines Rd, Shreveport, LA

May 2: Southern Hills Community Center, 1002 W. Bert Kouns, Shreveport, LA

May 3: David Raines Community Center, 2920 Round Grove Ln, Shreveport, LA

May 4: Blanchard Town Hall, 110 N. Main, Blanchard, LA

May 5: Airport Park Community Center, 6500 Kennedy Dr, Shreveport, LA

For anyone unable to attend the meeting you can still contribute to the meeting by completing this brief online survey.