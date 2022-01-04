SPAR reinstates COVID-19 protocols due to surging cases

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – COVID-19 protocols are back in force for all Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation facilities as of January 4.

The City of Shreveport says maximum occupancy in gymnasiums will be limited to 25 percent. Patrons are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Meeting rooms, kitchen areas, and workout rooms will close to prevent the spread of COVID-19. No spaces inside recreation centers will be available for rent until restrictions have been lifted.

Recreation centers will open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and maintain regular hours on Saturdays.

In a similar move, Shreve Memorial Library has canceled all programs and meeting room usage until further notice due to COVID-19.