SPD: 2 shot in Queensborough drive-by

SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the Queensborough neighborhood that left a man and woman hit by gunfire.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Stonewall Street.

SPD Cpl. Marcus Hines says someone drove by a home where the two victims were and started shooting. The woman was struck in her hand and the man was shot in the back.

Both victims were taken to Ocshner LSU Health.

Police say the woman has non-life threatening injuries and the man has moderate injuries.

