SPD: All public and private tennis courts will close in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is closing all public and private tennis courts in an effort to combat COVID-19.

Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond announced that as of Thursday, April 16 tennis activities will be suspended at all public and private recreational facilities.

According to Chief Raymond those found in violation will be warned and should they remain non-compliant, could be subject to citation pursuant to Louisiana Revised Statute 14:329.6.

Raymond said, “We encourage our private facilities to comply with the rules just as our public facilities have since the announcement of the Governor’s “Stay at Home” order. If we all continue practicing social distancing, we will be able to flatten the curve and return to our normal lives. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in this matter.”

