SPD and deeply concerned family seeks public’s help in finding missing teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking help in finding a 15-year-old girl whose family has been deeply concerned since she went missing Monday.

Shandreal Douglas, 15, was last seen near the 4200 block of Barbara Street. She was wearing a light orange shirt with ‘SLEEP’ written on it, grey and white jogging pants, white tennis shoes and a scarf on her head.

Douglas is five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If anyone with information on Douglas or where she can be located is asked to please contact Shreveport Police Youth Services Division (318-673-7020).

