SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police want to get the word out about changes for the 2022 Mardi Gras parades.
According to Shreveport police, the parade route will completely close at 1 p.m. This means no traffic will be allowed on the route after 1 p.m., for the safety of the residents gathering on the route.
The following ordinances will be enforced:
- No uncontained burning (must be in a fire rated structure)
- No ATV’S or off-road vehicles on the parade route
- No glass bottles along the parade route
- No banners within 50 feet of parade route
- No animals (service animals excluded)
- No throw backs
- Parade vendors must be licensed
The Krewe of Centaur parade will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 on Lake Street.