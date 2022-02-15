SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police want to get the word out about changes for the 2022 Mardi Gras parades.

According to Shreveport police, the parade route will completely close at 1 p.m. This means no traffic will be allowed on the route after 1 p.m., for the safety of the residents gathering on the route.

The following ordinances will be enforced:

No uncontained burning (must be in a fire rated structure)

No ATV’S or off-road vehicles on the parade route

No glass bottles along the parade route

No banners within 50 feet of parade route

No animals (service animals excluded)

No throw backs

Parade vendors must be licensed

The Krewe of Centaur parade will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 on Lake Street.