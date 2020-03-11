1  of  2
SPD asking for help in locating runaway teen

MISSING: Shreveport Police Investigators are asking the public’s help to locate Jonnisha Ellis a teen girl who is believed to be a runaway. (Photo courtesy: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help to locate a teenage girl who is believed to be a runaway.

Police say family members of Jonnisha Ellis reported her as a runaway in early February. They have had contact with her since her disappearance, but have been unable to locate her.

Ellis is a black female who is 4’11” tall with brown eyes. Her hair is styled in two ponytails. She was last seen wearing a brown and white jacket and black tights. Ellis has a tattoo of a rose on her upper right arm and may be in the Ruston, Louisiana area.

Anyone with information on Ellis’s whereabouts are asked to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-7020.

