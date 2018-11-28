SPD asking for help to identify suspected home burglars

Shreveport Police are searching for two men who broke into an east Shreveport residence last week.

On November 21, 2018, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a home burglary in the 2600 block of Sevier Street. Arriving officers found the residence forcible entered and learned that a firearm and other undisclosed items were taken from within the residence. The home was equipped with video surveillance cameras that subsequently captured the crime on video. Investigators with the Property Crimes Unit were assigned to the case and collected the video. They have released the video in hopes that our neighbors can help us identify those responsible for this crime.

Detectives are asking anyone with identifying information to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Crime Stoppers is a private organization that pays cash for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for committing crimes