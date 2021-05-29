SPD asks for public’s help in finding 17-year-old missing since May 8

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are searching for 17-year-old Jha’Darian Martin.

Martin is 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Family members last saw Martin on May 8, 2021, on Junior Place in Shreveport. His last clothing description was unknown.

He may be in the Houston, Texas area.

Those with information on Martin’s whereabouts are asked to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300.