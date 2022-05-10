SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The body of a man that was found in the bed of a pickup truck in Queensborough Sunday is being investigated by Shreveport police as a homicide.

Police responded to calls for a suspicious vehicle in the 3100 block of Kentucky Ave around 6:15 p.m. When they arrived they found a deceased male in the bed of a brown Ram truck.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have information that you believe could help in solving this case, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3.

If you would like to remain anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373