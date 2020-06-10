SPD Chief: Newly surfaced video is “a very small portion” of video evidence in McGlothen case

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond understands how upset the public is about the death of Tommie McGlothen, but hopes the public will understand that police are leaving no stone unturned in their investigation of the circumstances surrounding the case and the recent video that has surfaced.

The video, purported to show the 44-year-old struggling in a violent encounter with Shreveport police officers attempting to arrest him on April 5, aired on a local television station early Monday afternoon.

“I want the citizens to understand how seriously we’re taking this. I also think it’s important to understand that you saw a snippet of evidence, a very small portion of the number of videos that I have now seen and the witness statements that I’ve read and the audio that I’ve heard. So let’s don’t form our opinion off of what we saw in that one video.”

Raymond told KTAL the police department was made aware of the new video evidence on Monday morning.

“Allow yourself to look at the entirety of evidence once it’s presented and then you make your determination. I’m not telling you that you’re going to change your opinion at that point, but it’s not fair to have only a portion of the information without having the whole story to make your decision on.”

Four officers involved in the arrest of McGlothen were placed on leave pending an investigation after the alleged video of the encounter surfaced Monday.

“I think what’s most important is that we’re all concerned about the video that was released. I think the fact that we’re concerned is why we opened the investigation the moment it occurred. I got my first email at 1:15 in the morning, five hours after that incident occurred with an investigative supervisor on scene, so we knew from the beginning that we needed to look into this matter.”

Members of McGlothen’s family stood with Cochran Firm attorney James Carter on the steps of the Caddo Parish courthouse Wednesday morning, demanding the officers’ immediate firing and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law. Carter also demanded full transparency from the police department on their investigation and copies of all related reports.

