SPD Chief identifies officer shot during Caddo Heights standoff

UPDATE:

Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump has released the name of the officer shot during the standoff in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

Chief Crump identified the officer as Cpl. Robert Entrekin.

Crump said Entrekin, who was shot in the right wrist during Thursday’s standoff, is doing fine.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump will be holding a news conference this morning at 11:30 a.m. to discuss details of Thursday’s fatal shooting in Caddo Heights.

The victim, Rannita Williams, was broadcasting on Facebook Live before being shot and killed.

Police arrested Johnathan T. Robinson and charged him with second degree murder.

A Shreveport police officer was also shot. His injuries are not considered serious.

KTAL NBC 6 will stream that news conference when it begins.

Click here to watch the Chief Crump’s news conference.